Uefa to strip Russia of Champions League final at emergency meeting

The Guardian
 1 day ago
A view of St Peterburg’s Gazprom Arena, which is due to host the Champions League final on 28 May, last December.

Uefa will move this season’s Champions League final from St Petersburg, with an extraordinary meeting called for Friday morning to confirm Russia is being stripped of the showpiece match.

The executive committee will meet to discuss the consequences for football of the military invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with the aim of the meeting “to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions”.

Uefa has come under increasing pressure to act after the escalation of tensions this week and said in a statement on Thursday that it strongly condemned Russia’s invasion, was “resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine” and “ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people”. The governing body added: “We are dealing with this situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency.”

The British government has called for the match, scheduled for Saturday 28 May, to be moved and on Thursday members of the European parliament wrote to Uefa calling for an extraordinary meeting, to discuss not only moving the final but terminating sponsorship arrangements with the Russian gas company Gazprom.

Schalke are one of two clubs, alongside Zenit St Petersburg, sponsored by Gazprom and on Thursday they announced they would no longer be carrying the company’s branding on their shirts. “Following recent developments, FC Schalke 04 have decided to remove the logo of main sponsor Gazprom from the club’s shirts,” the German club said. “It will be replaced by lettering reading ‘Schalke 04’ instead.”

Two Russian teams remain active in this season’s Europa League, with Zenit’s game at Real Betis confirmed to go ahead on Thursday night. The Spanish side lead the tie 3-2 from the first leg. Spartak Moscow have qualified for the last 16 and the draw for that stage of the tournament is due to take place at midday CET on Friday, after the Uefa executive committee meeting.

The Ukrainian FA has contacted Fifa and Uefa to call for Russia to be removed from the World Cup play-offs and its clubs kicked out of the Europa League. It also wants the 2023 Uefa Super Cup taken away from the Russian city of Kazan.

In a further intervention, the football associations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic said they would boycott any World Cup play-off match with Russia if Fifa did not move proposed fixtures from Moscow.

Poland and Sweden had earlier expressed disquiet about the matches, with Poland due to play in Russia on 24 March and the winners hosting Sweden or the Czech Republic five days later. But with no action yet taken by Fifa, which organises European qualifying, the three associations issued a statement on Thursday.

“The signatories to this appeal do not consider travelling to Russia and playing football matches there,” they said. “The military escalation that we are observing entails serious consequences and considerable lower safety for our national football teams and official delegations.

‘Therefore we expect Fifa and Uefa to react immediately and to present alternative solutions regarding places where these approaching play-off matches could be played.”

The Ukrainian Premier League suspended operations on Thursday after president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s decision to impose martial law. The league has been on a two-month winter break and was due to resume on Friday. It did not give any planned restart date.

