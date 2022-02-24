USWNT defeats Iceland to win SheBelieves Cup

England captain Heather Knight says her side "have a point to prove" when they face Australia in the Women's World Cup having been thrashed by the same side in the Ashes. Knight's team lost 12-4 to Australia in the multi-format series across January and February, with the only points they accrued coming from two rained-off T20 internationals and a draw in the standalone Test match.

