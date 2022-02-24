ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

USWNT defeats Iceland to win SheBelieves Cup

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

The United States captured the SheBelieves Cup for a fifth time in...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Scotland v France preview, team news & key stats

Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, online and BBC Sport app from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary and in-play clips on BBC Sport website and app. Scotland will...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Frisco, TX
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Flanker Rory Darge makes first Scotland start against France

Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app. Rory Darge will make his first Scotland start in Saturday's Six Nations visit of...
WORLD
SkySports

Women's World Cup: England have 'point to prove' when they face Australia, says Heather Knight

England captain Heather Knight says her side "have a point to prove" when they face Australia in the Women's World Cup having been thrashed by the same side in the Ashes. Knight's team lost 12-4 to Australia in the multi-format series across January and February, with the only points they accrued coming from two rained-off T20 internationals and a draw in the standalone Test match.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shebelieves Cup#Iceland#Uswnt
Sports Illustrated

Brazil Coach Tite to Step Down After 2022 World Cup

Brazil men's national team coach Tite announced Friday that he will step down after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Tite was appointed to lead the Seleção in 2016 after Dunga was fired following Brazil's group stage exit at the Copa América Centenario. The coach led the...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Eriksen set for Brentford debut in comeback from collapse

LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen is set to make his Brentford debut eight months after the Denmark international’s cardiac arrest at the European Championship. Brentford manager Thomas Frank said the 30-year-old playmaker is ready to play Saturday when the west London club hosts Newcastle in an English Premier League match.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Nigeria's dual nationals lead Super Falcons to AWCON

Nigeria strikers Ifeoma Onumonu and Esther Okoronkwo came up big as the Super Falcons secured their place at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations [AWCON] after a 3-0 aggregate victory over Cote d'Ivoire. The duo are the latest internationals born or raised abroad who are stamping their authority on the...
FIFA
ESPN

USMNT's Giovanni Reyna sets World Cup qualification target for return from injury

Borussia Dortmund and United States international midfielder Giovanni Reyna said that he's "pretty positive" he'll return from his latest injury setback in time to help the U.S. in the last round of World Cup qualifying. In last weekend's 6-0 Bundesliga win against Borussia Monchengladbach, Reyna suffered a recurrence of the...
MLS
BBC

England deliver the 'show' for fans Sarina Wiegman asked for

England delivered the show manager Sarina Wiegman had hoped they would at the Arnold Clark Cup. In three games against opposition ranked inside the world's top 10, England were unbeaten and capped off an impressive tournament with a historic win over Germany. It was the first time England had beaten...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy