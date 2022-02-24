Transfer Talk: Chelsea, Tottenham want Bayern's Gnabry back in Premier League

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combined for a goal and assist for a record 37th time in the Premier League during Tottenham’s 4-0 win at Leeds.Spurs were already cantering to victory when Kane’s superb pass over the top of the Leeds defence after 85 minutes set Son free and, after controlling the ball, he made no mistake with a composed finish.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the Spurs duo compare to the most in-sync pairs of the Premier League era.Harry Kane and Son Heung-minTottenham, 37 goal/assist combinationsKane has now scored 99 goals and Son 61 when they have...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO