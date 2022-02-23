February 23, 2022 Reno City Council Meeting Highlights

In our ongoing commitment to keep citizens and media informed, we’ve summarized the outcomes of a few key agenda items from today’s Regular Meeting of the Reno City Council. Staff Reports with more information are linked to below:

B.4 - General Obligations to Finance Projects

Council adopted a Resolution to begin the process to issue $60 million in general obligations of the City (bonds) in order to finance projects including, but not limited to:

a portion of the acquisition, construction, improving, and equipping of the Public Safety Center;

a portion of the cost of the design, acquisition, construction, improving, and equipping of the Moana Springs Aquatic & Fitness Center;

and preliminary work to design a Fire Department Headquarters.

This Resolution directs the City Clerk to notify the Washoe County Debt Management Commission of the City’s intent to issue such general obligations.

Neighborhood Street Rehabilitation Projects

Council approved more than $16 million in Reno Neighborhood Street Rehabilitation Projects. Projects are scheduled to begin in the spring and be complete by fall 2022.

B.12 - Award of Contract to Granite Construction Company, Inc. for the 2022 Swope Area Neighborhood Street Rehabilitation Project in an amount not to exceed $3,403,103 from the Street Fund. The project includes the rehabilitation of six streets and more than one mile of sidewalk improvements.

B.14 - Award of Contract to Granite Construction Company for the 2022 Humboldt Street Neighborhood (North) Sewer and Street Rehabilitation Project in the amount of $6,075,775 from the Street and Sewer Fund. The project includes the rehabilitation of four streets and 10 alleys, a half-mile of sewer upgrades, and more than one mile of sidewalk improvements.

B.15 - Award of Contract to Sierra Nevada Construction for the 2022 Humboldt Street Neighborhood (South) Sewer and Street Rehabilitation Project in the amount of $6,497,007 from the Street and Sewer Fund. The project includes the rehabilitation of six streets and six alleys, one-third mile of sewer upgrades, and more than 1.5 miles of sidewalk improvements.

Affordable Housing Projects

B.18 - Council adopted a Resolution to be provided to the Director of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, supporting the acquisition and rehabilitation of an affordable housing project, identified as Dakota Crest Apartments (446 Kirman Drive) and Carriage Stone Senior Apartments (695 S. Center Street), totaling 132 units. This helps our community preserve much-needed affordable housing units.

B.19 - Council adopted a Resolution to be provided to the Director of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, supporting the affordable housing complex identified as the Pinyon Apartments (a new 250-unit affordable housing development located at the intersection of Moana Lane and Neil Road).

B.20 - City Hall Parking Garage Mural Project

Council approved an Agreement to commission artist Charly Malpass for the City Hall Parking Garage Mural Project in the amount of $70,000 from Room Tax. View the Project Proposal for more information.

D.1 - John Champion Park Restroom Facility

Council approved an Interlocal Agreement with Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA), for the use of a portion of John Champion Park, located at 975 Kuenzli Street, for a sanitary restroom facility known as a Portland Loo. The purpose of the facility, which is expected to open later in the summer, is to promote public health and safety and improve water quality in the Truckee River. View the Staff Presentation for more information.

D.2 - Virginia Street Urban Placemaking Study

Council approved a Professional Services Agreement with Gehl Studio to complete a Virginia Street Urban Placemaking Study in the amount of $150,000, of which the City of Reno and the Regional Transportation Commission will equally share the cost. The purpose of this study is to conduct an analysis of the Virginia Street corridor and work with stakeholders to identify a unified vision, while addressing such elements as land use, economic development, urban form, accessibility, safety, and livability. While the timeline is tentative, the plan is for the consultant to deliver a draft Implementation and Financing Plan by August 2022. The timeline and more information can be viewed in the Staff Presentation.

D.3 - Clean and Safe Program

D.3.1 - Council heard a presentation on the 2021 Clean and Safe Program. The program was developed in 2019 as a strategy to address public health and safety welfare due to encampments along the Truckee River. Over time, the program has reframed its purpose, expanded beyond the river, and made outreach central to operations. View the Staff Report for more information.

D.3.2 - Council approved a 16-month contract with the Reno Initiative for Shelter Equality (RISE) for a peer-to-peer engagement outreach team in the amount of $399,951.95. Council asked that staff return in 30 days to discuss collaboration between Clean and Safe entities, and for data reports at the six-month and 12-month marks of the contract. This partnership aligns with Council’s goal of addressing economic opportunity, homelessness, and affordable housing by providing an additional resource to encampments throughout the City of Reno.

E.1 - Marijuana Establishments

Council approved an Ordinance Introduction and referred it for a second reading and adoption. The Ordinance amends Title 5 of the Reno Municipal Code by consolidating Chapter 5.21 entitled “Medical Marijuana Establishments,” and Chapter 5.22 entitled “Marijuana Establishments,” into Chapter 5.22 to be entitled “Medical and Adult-use Cannabis Establishments,” with amended provisions allowing for two additional adult-use cannabis retail stores to be licensed; modified language to reflect Nevada Revised Statutes and Nevada Cannabis Compliance Regulations; and the removal of unnecessary language to avoid duplicity with state regulation.

Reno City Council meetings are streamed live at Reno.Gov/Meetings and televised live on Charter Spectrum - Channel 194. Past public meetings can be viewed on YouTube.