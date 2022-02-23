ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Best Jordan 9 Colorways 2022: Our Top Picks From The Latest Releases

By Connor Groom
realsport101.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA standout selection of unique designs. Deciding upon the best Jordan 9 colorways is no easy task given the wide variety of designs released since their arrival in 1993. In fact, as a result of the silhouette being released during Michael Jordan's 13-month stint in Minor League Baseball, the Jordan 9...

realsport101.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal” Releases Tomorrow

All-Star Weekend is very nearly here, and among Jordan Brand’s contribution is the long-anticipated Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal.”. In palette, the pair bears a very close resemblance to the same-named Air Jordan 7 from 1992, albeit with touches true to MJ’s third signature. Among them, the Elephant Print is surely the most noteworthy feature, as it dresses the toe, eye stay, and heel with bolder, more pronounced cracks. A white tumbled leather, then, constructs the shoe’s upper, while the colorway’s focal “Cardinal Red” and “Light Curry” outfit the accents adjacent.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latrell Sprewell
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Penny Hardaway
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Infrared’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 is arriving soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe that’s slated to hit shelves this spring. The forthcoming style features a two-tone color scheme with dark gray covering the majority of the nubuck upper before the look is broken up with a lighter shade on the mudguard. The makeup’s standout element is the vibrant...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike Reveals a Trio of Air Force 1s for Its 2022 Black History Month Collection

For years, Nike has delivered an attention-capturing Black History Month collection. At the center of this year’s range is the iconic Air Force 1. Rather than drop one pair of sneakers this year, Nike has a trio of Air Force 1 Lows ready for release. The Nike Air Force 1 Low FM By You will arrive in three colorways that were designed by Black creators. The Air Force 1 Low FM By You is executed in materials with a translucent option that Nike explained transforms to reveal an intricate pattern and wear-away leather panels, which reveals colors inspired by the flags of Caribbean...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Volt”

Although the Air Jordan 1 has recently gotten GORE-TEX makeovers perfect for the elements, the silhouette is preparing itself for the summertime via eye-catching styles. Case in point?: An upcoming “Volt” colorway atop its Retro High OG trim. First rumored in early October 2021, the pair has recently...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Dark Teal And Salmon Cover This Air Jordan 1 Mid

While not made part of its Spring 2022 retro collection, Jordan Brand has unveiled handfuls of Air Jordan 1 Mid pairs over the last 52 days that suggest the model will be a big focus of the brand’s mid-year plans. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a summer-ready dark teal and salmon-like color combination.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Jordan#Jordan Sneakers#Minor League Baseball#Air Jordan#Orlando Magic Pe#Jumpman
sneakernews.com

An Alternate Sample Of The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Is Revealed

Tinker Hatfield’s ability to pull design inspiration from outside sources laid the groundwork for storytelling within design. For the Air Jordan 14, the legendary architect looked toward one of the cars in MJ’s fleet – specifically the Ferrari 550 M. In 2014, the concept came full circle with an all-red iteration of the Air Jordan 14, an unofficial nod to the Italian supercar.
CARS
Complex

Jordan Brand Says Off-White x Air Jordan 4 ‘Bred’ Not Releasing

Among the many unreleased Off-White x Nike sneakers designed by the late Virgil Abloh is a “Bred” Air Jordan 4s first seen with a group of samples in Abloh’s 2019 “Figures of Speech” exhibit at MCA Chicago. Pairs of unconfirmed legitimacy show up from time...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
inputmag.com

Nike’s next Ambush collab is a retro Air Adjust Force sneaker

After debuting a number of collaborations with Nike last year, Ambush is back for more. The streetwear label, run by designer Yoon Ahn, is revamping a sportswear model from the Swoosh’s archives — directly contrasting its past work on popular silhouettes like the Dunk and Converse Chuck 70.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Women’s Air Jordan 5 Low “Girls That Hoop”

Low-top trims of originally tall Air Jordan models haven’t garnered the same amount of success as their respective counterparts, but that hasn’t stopped NIKE, Inc. from experimenting with them. Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022, the team, has outfitted the Air Jordan 5 Low in an eye-catching “Arctic Orange” exclusively for women.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

This Jordan MA2 Matches An Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid

Jordan Brand has a tough time introducing brand new offerings; few, if any, have come close to the success of the main line-up. And though the Jordan MA2 may eventually be pushed to the wayside as well, the runner refuses to go out lying down as it returns this year in a familiar colorway.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Cardinal Red"

Back in December 2021, teaser images of the Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal Red” surfaced online. Now, Nike has officially unveiled the silhouette and its release details. The footwear style’s design is inspired by the classic Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal.” Featuring a minimal look, the sneaker dons white tumbled leather uppers accentuated with overlays sporting Jordan Brand’s signature cement gray and black color-blocking. Meanwhile, hits of cherry red can be found on the liners, lace hoops and glossy midsoles. The “Light Curry” Jumpman logos and open holes on the throat round off the pair.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Resale for the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Mighty Swooshers’ Is Triple the Retail Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The Air Jordan 1 Low “Mighty Swooshers” dropped in October and the style continues to be one of the most popular sneaker releases from Jordan Brand. For fans who are still searching for the sold-out look, they can still buy a pair now on the resale market and prices for the shoe aren’t astronomically high. On the “Stock market of things” StockX, for instance, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Mighty Swooshers” is selling for an average price of $228 at...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 6 ‘University Blue’ Surprisingly Releases on SNKRS

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand quietly released the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” yesterday and sizes for the latest style sold out quickly upon launch. For fans who missed out on acquiring a pair, sizes are available on the resale market. On StockX, the lowest asking price for the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” at the time of publication is $350 for men’s sizes 7.5 and 8 and the highest bid is $$396 for a men’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy