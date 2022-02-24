STORM WATCH: Up to 4 inches of snow possible; Friday’s morning commute could be dangerously icy

New Jersey residents should prepare themselves for snow, as well as some icy conditions by tonight.

WATCH: Justin Godynick has timing and impacts.

Storm Watch Team meteorologists say the storm will begin this evening and last into Friday. Friday’s morning commute has the potential to be dangerously icy.

Today will see daytime temperatures in the high-30s. Rain will begin by the evening hours and will transition to sleet and snow as temperatures drop overnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

There is a high risk for sleet and heavy rain, as well as a medium risk for heavy snow and freezing rain. Parts of North Jersey could also see up to 4 inches of snow.

The precipitation will continue into Friday morning. Storm Watch Team forecasters say that icy roads will be a major concern. Drivers are urged to use caution when out. New Jersey residents are advised to avoid any unnecessary driving. The precipitation should clear out by the afternoon. Daytime temperatures should be in the high-30s, with overnight temperatures in the high teens.

The weekend should see mostly sunny weather, with some clouds. But temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will only be in the mid-30s and low-40s.