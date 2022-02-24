ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Up to 4 inches of snow possible; Friday’s morning commute could be dangerously icy

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFeQv_0eNh7O1z00

New Jersey residents should prepare themselves for snow, as well as some icy conditions by tonight.

WATCH: Justin Godynick has timing and impacts.

Storm Watch Team meteorologists say the storm will begin this evening and last into Friday. Friday’s morning commute has the potential to be dangerously icy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zmXv_0eNh7O1z00

Today will see daytime temperatures in the high-30s. Rain will begin by the evening hours and will transition to sleet and snow as temperatures drop overnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

There is a high risk for sleet and heavy rain, as well as a medium risk for heavy snow and freezing rain. Parts of North Jersey could also see up to 4 inches of snow.

The precipitation will continue into Friday morning. Storm Watch Team forecasters say that icy roads will be a major concern. Drivers are urged to use caution when out. New Jersey residents are advised to avoid any unnecessary driving. The precipitation should clear out by the afternoon. Daytime temperatures should be in the high-30s, with overnight temperatures in the high teens.

The weekend should see mostly sunny weather, with some clouds. But temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will only be in the mid-30s and low-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PX8C_0eNh7O1z00

News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

