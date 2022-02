The existence of Machiavellian-type characters in action-adventure shows always adds an interesting dynamic to the narrative. From Littlefinger and Varys of ‘Game of Thrones’ to Lord Harlan of ‘See’ — these characters add a sense of unpredictability to the story. And Godwin (David Oakes) in ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is no exception. The son of a disgraced ealdorman, Godwin became one of the most trusted advisors of King Aethelred II of England by offering him something that none of his nobles did: the truth. After Aethelred’s death, he briefly serves as the advisor for young king Edmund until the Vikings conquered London. Then, he enters the service of King Canute of Denmark and his father Sweyn Forkbeard. Here is everything you need to know about this enigmatic character. SPOILERS AHEAD.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO