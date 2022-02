‘I don’t know how long it took me to decide that I was now a runner,’ says Colson Smith. The 22-year-old soap actor, who has played Craig Tinker in Coronation Street since he was 11, has been on a weight-loss journey that has fascinated the tabloids over the past year or so. But somewhere along the way, he found that his new routines were about more than dropping 10 stone. As he says in a short documentary, Bored of Being the Fat Kid, that he shared on YouTube last June: ‘I’m not on a diet. I’m changing my life.’

