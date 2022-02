This will be a 17 mile total, out and back ride from Germania Springs Park in Jacksonville north to the Piedmont Sports Complex. The Chief Ladiga Trail is a paved “Rails to Trails” path and has very little incline. Helmets are required for bikers on this trail. The meeting time and location for this outing will be 9:00 am at Germania Springs Park located at 540 Roy Webb Road just off AL Highway 21 in north Jacksonville. For more information, and to register your participation, contact Mike Martin by email at mikemartin6674@gmail.com or phone or text at (256) 239-2123.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO