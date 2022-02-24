ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz targets U.S. for hands-free driving certification this year - CEO

 1 day ago
A Mercedes EQE is seen ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 5, 2021. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) hopes to acquire certification for Level 3 autonomous driving in the United States this year, and discussions with authorities in China on the topic are ongoing, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said in a press call on Thursday.

"We are working on the United States and are in talks with authorities in China about certifying such a technology there," Kaellenius said, having stated earlier that the carmaker wanted to extend Level 3 autonomous driving beyond Europe this year.

Mercedes-Benz was the first automaker to receive clearance from Germany's car watchdog for its semi-autonomous driving system last December, based on technical requirements laid out in United Nations regulations. read more

It plans to offer the S-Class with Drive Pilot to customers in Germany in the first half of 2022.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

