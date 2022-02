Snoop Dogg and Queen Elizabeth II go way back. In an interview with DJ Whoo Kid published Thursday (Feb. 24), the “Gin and Juice” rapper took a moment to reflect on his career and detailed the time the British monarch prevented him from getting kicked out of England in 1994 as he faced first- and second-degree murder charges; he was later acquitted in 1996.

