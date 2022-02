Neeko was once a meta champion all throughout pub games and even picked on most professional games back then. Our friendly curious Chameleon has fallen off due to her nerfs and changes in items and key stones. Now, she rose to the top regarding her win rate after patch 12.4 changes. She also rose up in terms of her pick rate, gaining popularity in pub games. With her additional buffs from the patch, she is now more viable to play as a meta champion. She got buffs up to the point that she can enter, once again, the professional stage in the near future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO