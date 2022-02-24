Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Another warm day ahead with a high of 76; 20 degrees cooler by the weekend. Flood warnings for Armuchee Creek, Chattooga River.
WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Armuchee Creek near Armuchee. * WHEN...From early this morning to this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding of woodlands...fields and pastures begins along the creek upstream and downstream from the gage on Old Dalton Road. *...hometownheadlines.com
