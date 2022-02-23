ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACADEMY OF ANCIENT MUSIC

The Guardian
 2 days ago
  • Cambridge or home-working
  • £35,000-£40,000pa, commensurate with experience
  • ACADEMY OF ANCIENT MUSIC
  • The Head of Marketing & Digital is responsible for the delivery of all AAM’s marketing and communications activity.

The Cunning Little Vixen review – colourful staging takes Janáček’s opera to the dark side

Storms blew away last week’s planned premiere of English National Opera’s new version of Janáček’s 1924 hymn to the cycles of the living world. The opening was quickly rescheduled for Sunday afternoon, but it was a useful reminder that our coexistence in nature has a pitiless side, as well as the pantheistic charge that fires Janáček’s ecstatic score.
LSO/Barbara Hannigan review – playing havoc with the balance of sympathies

Recently appointed associate artist with the London Symphony Orchestra, soprano-conductor Barbara Hannigan has made much of her dual role, often singing and conducting simultaneously, with uneven results, both live and on disc. Her latest venture, first unveiled in Paris in January last year, juxtaposes Strauss’s Metamorphosen with a multimedia version of La Voix Humaine, Poulenc’s one-act opera depicting the final phone conversation between a desperate woman, Elle (“She”), and the unseen lover who is dumping her for someone else.
The Voice

Music, ‘Narratives’, fill Marmion Academy breakfast

Student musicians and an art show were a highlight of the Marmion Academy Music Boosters’ annual pancake breakfast fundraiser Sunday, Feb. 13. In addition to pancakes with sides, patrons were treated to eight performances by student musicians. Performing at intervals were choral, jazz and brass groups from Marmion, Rosary High School, Holy Angels Elementary School and Fox Valley Youth Chorus.
‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
LiveScience

7 Roman inventions: Incredible feats of ancient technology

Ancient Roman inventions and innovations didn't collapse with the Roman Empire. Although many millennia have passed, the masterful work of the Romans can still be spotted in daily life. With an empire that spanned most of Europe, western Asia, northern Africa and the Mediterranean, according to the journal Science, the...
Daily Beast

Does an Ancient Ring Found in a Shipwreck Depict Jesus Christ?

In December, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the subaquatic discovery of a Roman-era gold ring bearing the image of a shepherd boy. The gold and blue-green gemstone ring was one of a few artifacts found in the excavations of two shipwrecks off the coast of Israel near the ancient port of Caesarea. The ring is significant, the IAA says, because the image was used by Christians to symbolize Jesus. But did the ring belong to a Christian at all? And if it did, what does that mean?
TheDailyBeast

British Archaeologists Discover Three Children in Prehistoric Embrace

Miles north of Stonehenge, archaeologists discovered what the British museum is touting as “the most important piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years.” In addition to a chalk sculpture called a drum, a bone pin, and chalk ball, archaeologists discovered the remains of three children aged between 3 and 12, cuddling nose to nose and possibly holding hands. The oldest of the trio of children was embracing the younger two. The grave was dated to around the time Stonehenge would’ve been constructed, between 3005 and 2890 B.C. Mark Allen, founder of Allen Archaeology and the man behind the discovery of the grave and drum, said he believed the site was a circular burial mound. “It almost feels something dramatic happened, for the community to come together to bury the three in this way,” he said. Theories include that a tragedy like a drowning or epidemic struck the trio, or that they were offered as sacrifices.
Mental_Floss

Archaeologists Just Unearthed Dozens of Ancient Beheaded Skeletons in a Tiny British Village

Currently underway in England is a construction project for HS2 (“High Speed 2”), an expansive, high-speed, high-capacity railway system that, according to its website, “will form the backbone of Britain’s transport network.” But before HS2 moves the country into the future, they want to ensure they didn’t inadvertently erase the past, so they assembled teams of archaeologists to excavate along planned railway routes.
Robb Report

This 500-Year-Old Boticelli Painting of Jesus Just Sold for $45.4 Million

On Thursday morning in New York, during an old masters auction, Sotheby’s sold Sandro Botticelli’s Man of Sorrows (ca. 1500) for $45.5 million, making it the second most expensive work by the Italian Renaissance painter ever to be sold at auction. After a total of three phone bidders entered the race to compete for the painting, two final bidders represented by Sotheby’s senior Old Master specialists Liz Lobkowicz and Christopher Apostle competed in a slow burn for the painting, bringing the hammer price up to $39.3 million. Secured with an irrevocable bid, the piece hammered just under its expectation of $40 million. The price for...
The Guardian

