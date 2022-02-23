Registered sex offenders: one living in Nauvoo as of Feb. 23

The detective handed Melissa Lucio a plastic doll and asked her to spank it. “Do it real hard,” he said. — Lucio had already spent five hours that night, in February 2007, answering questions about the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah Alvarez. She initially said Mariah had fallen down a staircase outside the family’s apartment in Harlingen, Texas, a small city near the Mexico border. But Mariah had bruises, bite marks and other injuries. One of the detectives, a Texas Ranger named Victor Escalon Jr., zeroed in on Lucio’s slumped posture and lack of eye contact. “Right there and then, I knew she did something,” he later testified.
