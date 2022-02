Landowners have been worried over the last few months over whether or not the proposed carbon pipeline would cause their land to be seized due to eminent domain. The proposed pipeline would stretch through five states from North Dakota to Illinois, and be the largest carbon capture project in the world, sending around 12 million tons of CO2 to North Dakota. The path of the pipeline would go through many landowners’ properties and farms.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO