‘Forever Chemical’ Can Harm Thyroid, Liver, EPA Advisers Find

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panel of independent scientists is backing the EPA’s conclusion that a type of “forever chemical” found in consumer products can harm...

Labey
3d ago

This is only the surface of what FDA allows in the food we eat. Especially our shelved life food. A least two generation have been eating cereal with chemical. Look at the labels BHT and BHA..

Dpenelope
3d ago

it's nice that they tell everyone about this years after it's too late. and yet they do nothing about it

moonflwr77
3d ago

This story only skims the surface. They know, knew a lot more. Mostly brought to you by DuPont

