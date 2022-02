Nielsen says it will make streaming data available to users of its media planning products, further integrating the company’s measurement of streaming platforms into information for media planners. The move could also be seen a signal to the industry that Nielsen is addressing its issues with regard to streaming as the long-time ratings provider looks to fend off sharp criticism of its measurement capabilities from industry groups and challenges from other would-be suppliers of ratings data.More from The Hollywood ReporterTV Ratings: Winter Olympics End With Smallest Audience EverBroadcast, Streaming Gain Share in January; 'Ozark' Returns BigTV Ratings: Winter Olympics Open With...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO