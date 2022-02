MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a 13-year-old girl who was wrongfully arrested after being accused of threatening her school, plans to file lawsuits against the school, police, social media. In November, Nia Whims was accused of threatening to bomb her school. She was taken to jail until police realized she had no involvement in making the threats. They were made by someone else. It’s a mistake that Nia’s mother, Lezlie-Ann Davis, said won’t be just brushed under the rug. “They need to make sure they do their homework prior to putting our children in handcuffs and locking them up,” said Marwan Porter,...

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO