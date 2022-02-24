ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

What We're Listening to Right Now

By Rachel Rascoe
Austin Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the first song of a debut album, the Medellin Collection steadily lays out their cards. Find a deck stacked with modern jazz bedrock, spacey prog, and bassline groove on the lengthy "Seraphim." Five minutes in, enter crunchy heavy metal and ensnared blues rock – raging stylistic winks amid the band's...

