What We're Listening to Right Now

Theo Lawrence, the Dead Coats, Doug Kershaw, Immolation, Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, and Conan Gray. It was a familiar scene at the White Horse on a recent evening: a band slinging country diddies to a dance floor packed with whirling bodies and cowboy hats. The fivepiece on stage could've passed for Austin locals and honky-tonk regulars, and for the past month, Theo Lawrence of Gentilly, France, might as well be. Between February 5 when they arrived and when they leave in early March, Lawrence and his band will have played a stunning 21 shows in Austin. There's not a ton of time for recovery, either. During the day, the bluesy country rockers hoof it out to Wyldwood, where they are cutting an album with Jimmie Vaughan's bassist, Billy Horton. Have they had time to experience Austin outside of clubs or the studio? "Not at all," Lawrence says. "We do what we love, can't complain. It's exactly why we came here."– Abby Johnston.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO