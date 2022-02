Today’s accelerating CPI print accelerated the distortions all over the Treasury market such that it has taken a shape along key parts of it unseen in very, very long times. This isn’t typical. Both the speed at which this has come about and the depth to which it has now sunk, the yield curve’s wild flattening is simply breathtaking. Today’s accelerating CPI print accelerated the distortions all over the Treasury market such that it has taken a shape along key parts of it unseen in very, very long times.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO