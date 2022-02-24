Notre Dame’s Paul Atkinson Jr. Dominates The Block Versus Orange

The University of Louisville women's basketball team had quite the dominating performance on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals used a 23-0 run to open a 48-6 lead game and blew the doors off Notre Dame 86-64 in the final regular-season game of the year and a matchup of top 25 foes in South Bend, Ind. U of L outscored the Fighting Irish 31-3 in the first quarter.
Notre Dame is set to enter the first spring of the Marcus Freeman era, which makes it a very important period. Freeman and his new-look staff must use this period to establish what the program is going to be all about moving forward. In our latest show we break down...
Notre Dame will hire Al Golden as its next defensive coordinator. Golden spent the last two seasons coaching linebackers for the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Marcus Freeman had narrowed down his list of candidates to four quality coaches, but Golden quickly emerged as the top contender. Golden brings a great...
There is no messing around with a seven-game series in high school basketball playoffs. It’s a one-and-done format, so the end can come at any time. “Honestly, I was stressing all day,” Carmel senior Bryce Moore said. “Not really because of nerves. I’ve been in big games before. But just knowing that this game could have been my last game ever. . . . I didn’t want that to happen. And obviously, I didn’t let that happen.”
The All-Star break was supposed to be a chance for the Lakers to reset and regroup ahead of the playoffs. Instead, it only served as a break of misery for fans, who are watching their team spiral further out of control. Sunday night's 123-95 loss to the Pelicans (who were...
It’s been a busy few days for Marcus Freeman as he’s gotten busy getting to know some of the best athletes to ever call Notre Dame home. Earlier in the week we shared Jerome Bettis’s message to the football team, someone Freeman has certainly seen since Bettis has re-enrolled at the University to finish his degree.
CANTON TWP. — A while after Mike Gallina introduced speaker Heather Lyke as a woman of influence, the prominent college athletic director turned the tables.
In covering future changes to the major-college football playoff system, Lyke invited the Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club to be a room of influence.
...
This article originally appeared in the Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting magazine that covered the 2022 class. Click here to order your copy!. Notre Dame identified a weakness in its secondary and used the transfer portal accordingly. In January, the Irish landed Northwestern transfer safety Brandon Joseph, just its third...
As expected, there has been little information about the life of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck since he retired from the game of football at the age of 29—just weeks before the start of the 2019 season. His latest appearance came at the National Championship Game, which took...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
Notre Dame’s quest for perfection at home this season ended with an 86-64 loss to Louisville. However, the final score made the game seem much closer than it was. What if you were told that the Irish trailed, 31-3, after the first quarter and 54-15 at halftime? As crazy as it sounds for a game against two top-15 teams, that’s exactly what happened.
Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans are preparing for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. However, Juwan Howard won’t be on the opposing bench, as he remains suspended for the rest of the season following the February 20 incident with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. During...
The calendar may still read February, but 50-degree temperatures are less than a week away at Notre Dame. Spring is just about here, including Irish spring practices, which will begin in fewer than three weeks. Before those first practices, a look at the depth chart is needed, both to set...
Nikola Jokic is known for his incredible passing ability, which seems even more exceptional because it comes from a big man. But the amount of praise he deserves for his passing cannot be understated. On Sunday, he was at it again, delivering the most ridiculous pass of the NBA season.
A Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl offensive lineman is calling it a career. On Sunday, Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons in the league. Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that Marpet decided to retire due to concerns for his overall health.
Comments / 0