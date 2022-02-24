Notre Dame’s Paul Atkinson Jr. Dominates The Block Versus Orange

There is no messing around with a seven-game series in high school basketball playoffs. It’s a one-and-done format, so the end can come at any time. “Honestly, I was stressing all day,” Carmel senior Bryce Moore said. “Not really because of nerves. I’ve been in big games before. But just knowing that this game could have been my last game ever. . . . I didn’t want that to happen. And obviously, I didn’t let that happen.”

NILES, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO