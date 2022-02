LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Once again, the Louisville men's basketball program put themselves in a position to win a game, but found themselves faltering down the stretch. Kicking off a three-game road trip at North Carolina in their last game, the Cardinals were able to tie things up with the Tar Heels with six minutes left to go, only to give the game away. UNC closed the game on a 10-3 run, and Louisville was scoreless over the final three minutes.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO