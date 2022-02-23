TUTU CUTE ON 2/22/22

Join St. Luke Catholic Church in Loire for their Shrovetide Celebration, “Feast Then Fast.” Come by and purchase a feast of delicious homemade baked goods by the St. Luke Altar Society. Beautiful gently-used artificial flowers and accessories will be for sale to use as gifts and crafts. Dates are Feb. 26 after the 6 p.m. Mass and Feb. 27 after the 10:30 a.m. Mass. Join them on March 1 on Fat Tuesday for free IHOP pancakes at the Pleasanton location.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO