It’s a question that’s crossed everyone’s minds at one time or another: “If you had the chance to go back in time and have words with your teenage self, what would you say?” And with a milestone birthday only a few days away, I’ve certainly pondered how that conversation would play out, whether I would tell my former self which pitfalls to avoid, which moments to cherish more and what ways she could have smoothed the path that I must now walk as an adult.

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO