If the U.S. yield curve inverts in 2022, it may signal that a recession is coming and that can mean poor returns for stocks. Currently, the U.S. yield curve still has an upward slope to it, but it is flattening in places, largely because government bond yields between 3 months and 5 years out have risen meaningfully, while the yield on the 10 year and longer durations have risen at a slower rate. This is, in part, because many see the Fed raising rates in 2022. The result is a generally flatter yield curve, which could mean that inversion is coming.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO