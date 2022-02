Barclays announced other top highlights in the earnings report while also affirming that its performance will help it return more funds to the shareholders. British multinational universal bank Barclays PLC (LON: BARC) has posted a better than expected net profit as it ended the 2021 financial year in a grand style, positively impacting its stock. Per the performance report shared by the bank, it came off with an annual income of £21.9 billion as against the £21.766 billion it recorded in the same period in the 2020 financial year.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO