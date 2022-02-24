ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, NJ

Scholar Athlete: Lauren Sullivan

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Lauren Sullivan, a three-sport athlete from Bridgewater Raritan High School, is a star both at her school and in the community.

Raritan, NJ
Bridgewater, NJ
