Negotiations for a new Buffalo Bills stadium are still underway

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 105.6% - Homes sold in November 2021: 1,087 --- Homes sold above asking price: 64.4% --- Median sale price: $210,000 The upstate city of Buffalo, New York, has been a hot spot for new residents over the past three years, which has caused the area’s housing inventory to dwindle. Its housing market became even more strained in 2021, as the area experienced both an uptick in pandemic-fueled buying and an unexpected population boom that brought tons of new residents to the area. Due to the lack of housing, current owners aren’t listing their homes for sale at high rates, either, which is contributing to the issue. With a severe shortage of home inventory to choose from, buyers in Buffalo are forced to up the ante and make offers that are well above list price to compete.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO