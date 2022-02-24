ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Negotiations for a new Buffalo Bills stadium are still underway

By Olivia Dance
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Since football season ended talks of a new Buffalo Bills stadium have been quiet, but today Senator Sean Ryan released six priorities that he believes must be negotiated as a condition of New York States investment in a new stadium. Senator Ryan, says, “We...

BillsDigest

Siran Neal stayed with Buffalo Bills because of culture

Siran Neal is proud of what he's been able to make of himself as a player, prouder of what the Buffalo Bills have been able to accomplish since drafting him in 2018 and proudest that he's been offered an unusually rich contract by special-teams standards to keep being a part of it.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffalo Bills announce coaching staff updates

The Buffalo Bills made a few changes to their coaching staff and gave out a full list of those updates on Thursday. Some we had already heard about, such as the retirement of linebackers coach Bob Babich. His son Bobby, previously the Bills’ safeties coach, replaces him. Here’s a...
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Meet A Buffalo Bill This Weekend In Batavia, New York

Gabriel Davis has been the talk of Western New York since his incredible performance against the Patriots in the NFL Playoffs where he caught eight passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns. Davis became the first player in NFL history to catch four touchdown passes in the playoffs. What if...
NFL
State
New York State
Wyoming News

#7. Buffalo, New York

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 105.6% - Homes sold in November 2021: 1,087 --- Homes sold above asking price: 64.4% --- Median sale price: $210,000 The upstate city of Buffalo, New York, has been a hot spot for new residents over the past three years, which has caused the area’s housing inventory to dwindle. Its housing market became even more strained in 2021, as the area experienced both an uptick in pandemic-fueled buying and an unexpected population boom that brought tons of new residents to the area. Due to the lack of housing, current owners aren’t listing their homes for sale at high rates, either, which is contributing to the issue. With a severe shortage of home inventory to choose from, buyers in Buffalo are forced to up the ante and make offers that are well above list price to compete.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 biggest free agent decisions for the Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills off-season moves continued with the re-signing of defensive back and special teams contributor Siran Neal on Wednesday. But Neal is just the tip of the iceberg; several key contributors from 2021 are no longer under contract. 7 News lists the seven biggest...
NFL
