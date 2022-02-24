ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 UK stock - live: BT in stock now, could EE be next?

By Alex Lee
 4 days ago

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers – codes can be found on your MyBT portal . It could drop at EE this week. Read on for more information.

With the release of FromSoftware’s latest action RPG Elden Ring almost upon us, it has never been a better time to get your hands on one of Sony’s coveted PS5 consoles. But that’s easier said than done.

Despite Gran Turismo 7 being on the way next, it’s never been more difficult to get your hands on a PS5. Over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling to get their hands on one due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high.

While this week and last have both been pretty successful ones in terms of stock drops, this is still turning out to be the worst month for restocks so far – but don’t fret.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

