ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Bend woman injured in snowmobile crash passes away

By Tommie Lee
95.3 MNC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe passenger involved in a snowmobile crash on Saturday in LaPorte County...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
South Bend, IN
Accidents
Laporte County, IN
Accidents
City
South Bend, IN
County
Laporte County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Laporte County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
newsnationnow.com

Ukraine fends off some assaults, fighting persists in Kyiv

(NewsNation Now) — As Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital and reports describe skirmishes on the outskirts of the city, Kyiv residents are bracing for another night sheltering underground. Besides sporadic gunfire that could be heard, central Kyiv appeared quiet Saturday. Ukrainian officials reported some success in...
POLITICS
The Hill

White House to sanction Putin for invasion of Ukraine

The Biden administration will sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top officials in Moscow in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Friday. The move follows an announcement from the European Union earlier in the day that it would sanction Putin and...
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowmobile#Dnr#Traffic Accident
The Hill

Liquor stores in Canada, US refusing to sell Russian vodka

In addition to official government sanctions, bars and liquor stores across the U.S. and Canada are attempting to economically hurt Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine by refusing to sell Russian vodka and other Russian liquor. “Ontario joins Canada’s allies in condemning the Russian government’s act of aggression...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy