Those new sanctions that President Biden and his allies have unleashed on Russia target Moscow's banking, technology and aerospace sectors. The scale of the package marks the most significant deployment of economic penalties against a country with Russia's economic size and influence. However, the U.S. and Europe stopped short of several key steps to target Moscow and Vladimir Putin himself. So will it be enough? For more, we turn now to Paul Massaro. He's a congressional foreign policy adviser who specializes in sanctions, illicit finance and counter-corruption. Paul, the U.S. has levied penalties across industries in Russia from asset freezes for 10 of the largest banks to debt and equity restrictions on critical mining, transportation and logistics firms. Are those sanctions big enough and broad enough to inflict pain on Vladimir Putin?

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO