ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway

brentwoodnewsla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary...

brentwoodnewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Happy 40th Anniversary, John O'Groats

Feeling peckish while on Pico Boulevard? Perhaps for a stack of French toast or a griddled-just-right burger?. Chances are good that your reveries will soon turn to the biscuit-based, omelette-rich classics of John O'Groats, the go-to meet-up spot for Westsiders for four flavorful decades. And when we say "Westsiders" we...
RESTAURANTS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Says New Episode Features ‘One of the Most Incredible’ Petroliana Collections

American Pickers brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe have just found the paradise for petroliana collectors during their most recent adventure. In tonight’s new episode, the Wolfe brothers traveled to the Golden State where they met a man named Juan who has just about every road and petrol sign they could ever imagine. Mike has been helping fans get excited for the latest pick by posting photos throughout the day.
TV & VIDEOS
Ultimate Metallica

Watch Metallica Perform ‘Dirty Window’ at 40th Anniversary Show in San Francisco

That's how many times Metallica have played "Dirty Window" live in concert. The first performance was on Dec. 3, 2003 in Oslow, Norway, about six months after St. Anger was released. They played it several times before the year wrapped up and it kept popping up in Metallica's setlists throughout 2004, too. It sat dormant for seven years until they decided to pull it out at The Fillmore in San Francisco on Dec. 10, 2011, for one of their 30th anniversary shows. And then it wouldn't be touched for a decade until another anniversary celebration.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WATE

Original World’s Fair shirts recreated for 40th anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Time to break out those old clothes, and get ready to party like it’s the 80s!. To kick off the 40th-anniversary celebration of the 1982 World’s Fair, a local Knoxville t-shirt shop, Borderland Tees, has recreated their original World’s Fair shirts. Borderland...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diner#40th Anniversary#Food Drink#School Of Rock
hypebeast.com

Cordae Brings His “Futurist” Vision to Life in a New NFT Collection

A little over a month out from the release of his highly-anticipated sophomore album, From a Birds Eye View, Cordae has already moved on to his next creative project. A self-described “futurist,” the 23-year-old breakout rapper told HYPEBEAST that he is drawn to anything new and innovative – and for the time being, that means pivoting from music to explore NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Dance Move by Wendy Erskine review – a propulsive second collection

The stories of the Northern Irish writer Wendy Erskine, though colloquial and streetwise, are largely traditional in approach. She doesn’t mess the reader around. There are no games or tics, unless you count a taste for the adjective “sleek”. The titles in Dance Move, her propulsive and pleasurable second collection, tend to identify a character or characters (Mrs Dallesandro, Gloria and Max) or an emotional atmosphere (Memento Mori), dabbling at their most extreme in the meta-fictional (Bildungsroman) or double-edged – Nostalgie refers both to a song and the emotions it stirs, Cell to a faction and the virtual imprisonment entailed by membership. Even when Erskine begins with an unexplained allusion (“the night before”) or glimmer of intrigue (a man saying something not “entirely true”), the facts straighten themselves out soon enough, and just as often a situation is set down with unselfconscious baldness: “He was there as visiting professor of film”, “For the last nine years Linda and Rae had been having a takeaway together on a Friday night”.
THEATER & DANCE
NHL

Designer shares inspiration behind Black History Month warmup jerseys

When the Vancouver Canucks take to the ice ahead of their inaugural Black History Month game on Thursday night at Rogers Arena, they will be wearing special limited-edition warmup jerseys as part of the celebrations. These beautiful black jerseys with a historic Kente patch design were created by Jason Bempong, creative director of local clothing brand, Sleepless Mindz.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy