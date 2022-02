Click here to read the full article. In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants organization has confirmed to Robb Report today that it will no longer hold its marquee event in Moscow this summer. The organization behind the prestigious, yet contentious, restaurant rankings had announced last November that Moscow would hold a series of events in July 2022 that would culminate in the awards. When we reached out to the World’s 50 Best to see if it still planned to go forward with the event in Russia, a representative responded, “At this current time, we...

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO