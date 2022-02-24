ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Sha’Carri Richardson Talks Black Womanhood In ‘Teen Vogue’

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drzI2_0eNdw9az00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BNko_0eNdw9az00

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty


Sha’Carri Richardson is still that girl and she’s letting it be known in the latest issue of Teen Vogue . The track superstar recently graced the cover of the popular teen magazine where she served face, fashion, and full confidence, donning a shoulder-length blonde bob for the high fashion shoot.

While rocking a plethora of high fashion looks including a pink and green Gucci ensemble, a matching green and yellow skirt set and a few athleisure looks to match her athletic build, Sha’Carri was asked where she gets her confidence from while expressing her gratitude for being a Black woman “I would say that’s where I got my confidence from,” she explained. “Just the fact of being in a community, being from South Dallas, that is predominately Black.”

And that confidence is what made the world notice the unapologetically proud young Black woman athlete who took the world by storm with her undeniable talent and unmissable style. “If you take away the ‘Black’ in front of the ‘woman’ and another woman reacts the same way, it’s not considered as ‘sassy,’…[or] ‘aggressive,’” Sha’Carri added. “One of the most powerful Black men said it, but the most disrespected person in the United States is [the] Black woman.”

She continued, “Look, I’m going to stand in who I am at the end of the day. I’m not going to change that.”

But this isn’t the only reason that the track runner has made headlines lately as she was recently thrust into the center of controversy once again after the 21-year-old took to Twitter to slam the IOC, noting how race may have played a factor in the agency’s unfair decision to disqualify her from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana last year while allowing Russian skater Kamila Valieva the right to compete in the Beijing Olympics despite her positive drug test.

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?” she tweeted. “My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

Despite Sha’Carri’s claims, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams explained that each case is different in a press conference on Feb. 16. “You can’t talk about double standards in relation to Russian and American athletes, each case is individual,” he explained in The Guardian .

“Every single case is very different,” Adams continued. “Richardson’s positive doping test was discovered on 19 June, and the result was received before the start of the Olympics. She was suspended for a month. There is nothing in common between these two cases.”

Don’t miss…

Sha’Carri Richardson Will Not Run In The 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson Looked Stunning At This Year’s ESPY Awards

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
Complex

T.I. Responds to Debate About Which Rappers Can Really Claim Atlanta

Rapper Omeretta the Great sparked much debate when she cast doubt on rappers claiming Atlanta, and T.I. has offered his input. In her song “Sorry Not Sorry,” the rising rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member made it clear how she feels about artists from the surrounding areas of the city repping Atlanta. “College Park is not Atlanta/Lithonia is not Atlanta/Clayco is not Atlanta/Decatur is not Atlanta/Gwinnett is not Atlanta/Roswell is not Atlanta/Forest Park is not Atlanta/Lilburn is not Atlanta,” she raps on the track. “The north is not Atlanta/The South is not Atlanta/You n***as is not Atlanta/You bitches is not Atlanta.”
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Vogue#Womanhood#Beijing Olympics#Russian
thebrag.com

TDE president Punch finally responds on SZA’s cryptic retirement tweet

In 2016 SZA collectively shocked fans across the globe when she published a tweet declaring that she plans to quit making music. The now-deleted social media remark was a reply to a fan who asked when her new album was coming out. “I actually quit, @Iampunch can release my album if he ever feels like it.” SZA Tweeted.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
thesource.com

Why We Are Loving Saweetie’s 3D Nails In The ‘Closer’ Music Video

Leave it to Icy Bae to influence our next nail appointment. The ‘Tap In’ rapper introduced us to Icy Air on her Closer music video and we are obsessed. The nails which were created by Temeka Jackson and her team used everything including crystals, silver chains to match the Icy Air color scheme of light blue and white including her silver short bob.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Willow Smith Accused Of Islamophobia For Depiction Of Amazigh People In Novel "Black Shield Maiden"

Her father is a recent bestseller and Willow Smith is hoping to follow in his footsteps. The singer has been a creative force since early on in her childhood, and with parents like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, it was expected. Aside from her musical career, Willow has partnered with Jess Hendel to co-author a fantasy novel titled Black Shield Maiden, and although the book is slated for arrival this October, an excerpt was recently released by its publisher, Penguin Books.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk & India Royale Share Beautiful Engagement Party Photos

One of the hottest couples in hip-hop right now is none other than Lil Durk and India Royale, who got engaged just a few months ago. As you may remember, the "Broadway Girls" hitmaker got down on one knee during a concert in his hometown of Chicago last December, asking the beauty guru, "Do you want to be my wife?"
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Seemingly Disses NBA YoungBoy On New Song "AHHH HA"

Fans were expecting a full-length release from Chicago rapper Lil Durk on Tuesday (February 22) but it turns out that The Voice had other plans. Announcing that the album was delayed until next month, the 29-year-old artist released his new single, titled "AHHH HA." The song, which will be included on 7220, is making lots of noise as it is presently trending on YouTube Music. Fans have been reacting to the new song all morning and some have pointed out a few lyrics that appear to be directed at YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Kim Kardashian West Sits Front Row at Prada Show

Click here to read the full article. SEE ME NOW: A-list Hollywood actors walked the runway for Prada’s men’s show last month, from Jeff Goldblum to Kyle MacLachlan, but for the brand’s women’s show, the celebrity quota was back on the front row. Kim Kardashian West — in dark glasses and inaccessible, cordoned off by tight security — sat next to Rita Ora. Storm Reid, Mackenzie Davis, Shira Haas, Julia Marino, Gus Kenworthy, Matilda Lutz, Emma Mackey, Mahmood, Taylor Russell and Katherine Waterston who also took in the show.More from WWDBlumarine RTW Fall 2022Emporio Armani RTW Fall 2022Backstage at Emporio Armani RTW Fall 2022 Best of WWDThe Eight Must-See Moments From the 2020 Grammy AwardsAmerican Dream: What to Know About New Jersey's Supersized Shopping MallThe Biggest Spring 2020 Fashion Trends From the Runways
BEAUTY & FASHION
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy