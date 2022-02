It’s been another week of significant volatility in financial markets and there’s little reason to expect next week will be any different. It’s been another week of significant volatility in financial markets and there’s little reason to expect next week will be any different. The Russian invasion of Ukraine sent shock waves around the world and the ripple effects were felt throughout the markets as investors were forced to consider what the consequences would be for everything from commodity prices to interest rates.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO