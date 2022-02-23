ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

PS5 wrong button mapping

xda-developers
 3 days ago

PS5 Pad have a bad button mapping on Google Chromecast with...

forum.xda-developers.com

GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you just got these 25 new channels for free

Roku has been one of those companies that’s done pretty well during the pandemic, for obvious reasons. Especially when the lockdowns got underway, and people found themselves stuck at home, Roku was among the entertainment sources that people could rely on. The company is both a source of content as well as a provider of Roku hardware — things like streaming players, smart sticks, and smart TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
BGR.com

10 of the most popular free TV channels on Roku

Roku device owners will be turning to the company’s built-in streaming service to watch tons of new movies in the coming days, plus Roku originals like Reno 911! Defunded, coming February 25, as well as big news events like President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1. This is one place where Roku especially shines, because while you can include all your paid streaming subscriptions here in one place, you also get access to tons of free Roku channels.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

How to update your Roku device software

If you're among the devoted owners of Roku's popular streaming devices and platform, then you know how well they do their job of delivering access to all the streaming content you need. To make sure they run in tip-top shape, Roku devices are designed to automatically check for software updates...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re losing these channels today

Even as competition heats up, Roku remains one of the biggest streaming platforms on the planet. Every year, consumers continue to turn to Roku for their streaming device and smart TV needs. While most people use their Roku to watch other streaming services, Roku started producing its own content as well last year. The platform is always adding new services and features, but this week, Roku is actually losing some of its channels.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
TechRadar

How to use the iPhone’s hidden rear button

Think you know about all the buttons on your iPhone? Think again, because there’s a well hidden one that you’ll only know about if you’ve dug deep into your phone’s settings or seen it mentioned online. Dubbed ‘Back Tap’ by Apple, this is a feature that...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Google Nest Hub drops to $65 at Walmart

If you’re looking to build a smart-home network, you’re probably hunting for offers on smart speakers like Google Nest deals and Amazon Echo deals. While voice assistants are great, there are times when you need to see all of your devices in one place. You want to know if lights are on, which doors are locked, and which alarms are set to ring at a particular time. That’s when a visual hub, like the second-generation Google Nest Hub, comes in handy. Right now, you can pick up this fantastic smart-home device at Walmart for just $65, which is a $35 discount on the regular price of $100. Keep reading to discover how this hybrid device can streamline your smart home.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Free Roku channels 2022: Here are the best free streaming TV channels

There are now so many streaming services on the market that it’s difficult to keep up with them all, much less afford them all. In fact, it can all be so overwhelming that some viewers choose to ignore the paid services and watch content for free instead. As long as you own a device to stream on, you can watch hours of content without spending a dime.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Roku just added a great new feature that Netflix has had for years

For years, Roku has been the streaming platforms to beat, with millions of users across its smart TVs and streaming accessories. Many users access Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and other streaming services with their Rokus. What some of those users might not know is that Roku has its own live and on-demand TV service called The Roku Channel. Much like Tubi or Pluto TV, The Roku Channel features thousands of hours of third-party content and live channels streaming 24 hours a day. And this week, Roku added a brand new feature to the channel called Save List that will make it easier to keep track of your favorite content.
TECHNOLOGY
moneytalksnews.com

Ditching Amazon Prime? 4 Smart Ways to Live Without It

Retailers raise prices all the time — especially with inflation pushing up costs — and the world just keeps on turning. But when Amazon recently raised its annual Prime membership fee from $119 to $139, I, for one, gasped. That’s an increase of nearly 17%. Probably you,...
BUSINESS
CBS News

The top 5 Amazon Prime benefits

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. In case you missed it, Amazon Prime membership rates are going up. The cost of an annual Prime membership will...
SHOPPING
People

This Best-Selling Smart TV Can Switch Between Apps Via Voice Command — and It's on Sale for $100

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. No matter if you watch cable or use a streaming service, having a smart TV is the most convenient way to watch your favorite movies and shows at home. You can even use them to stream Spotify, Youtube, and other applications on the big screen instead of using your phone or laptop. Sure, you can plug an Amazon Fire Stick into to any ordinary TV, but if you prefer for everything to be on one device, then consider a Fire TV instead: And there's one on sale at Amazon for $100 right now.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

The 9 Best Hidden iOS 15 Features That Will Change How You Use Your iPhone

No matter how die-hard of an Apple fan you are, there are always new settings and features to explore on the iPhone -- especially with iOS 15. Of course, there are the big-ticket features like Focus, which helps you filter out notifications, and universal FaceTime, which lets you video call between Apple, Android and Windows devices. And those features are great, but the under-the-radar features can be just as useful, if not more, on a day-to-day basis.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Hardware

How to Connect Discord to PS5

We’ve all been waiting for the moment to connect our PlayStations to Discord and show off that we’re playing God of War, Uncharted, or even going a little back to Little Big Planet. It’s finally here! Connect your PS5 to Discord. Connecting your Discord to your PS5...
VIDEO GAMES

