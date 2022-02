Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has shared a new power Nezuko Kamado has in her disposal with the final episode of the second season! The Entertainment District arc came to an end with the newest episode, and it was just in time as the fight against the Upper Six siblings thus far had left Tanjiro and the others completely decimated in all sorts of ways. While the previous episode had teased that they were finally able to defeat the demonic duo, Tanjiro and the others were still very much in danger due to all of the poison damage they had taken from Gyutaro over the course of the fight.

