MLB

O’Neill honored 21 to join Ruth’s 3, Gehrig’s 4, Yogi’s 8

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 will be retired by the New York Yankees on Aug. 21 before their...

MLB: It’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball negotiations to end the lockout are extending to the limit. Management says a deal must be reached by the end of Monday’s negotiations to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule. With that in mind, the sides are scheduled to meet starting at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than usual. This will be the eighth straight day of talks at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals. The lockout is in its 89th day.
MLB

