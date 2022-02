The very first white iPhone model was the iPhone 4 and was released in April 2011. This was eight months after the black iPhone 4 was initially offered to the public in June of 2010. At the time, this was a big deal as we pointed out in an article written just days before the white iPhone became reality. That story noted that it was an example of the "iPhone craze" that people were working themselves into a lather over a white-cased iPhone.

