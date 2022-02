During last week's Nintendo Direct, the company pulled back the curtain on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, an exclusive RPG coming to Nintendo Switch in September. When the game arrives, it will feature a new cast of characters, and Nintendo has been steadily dropping information on each of them via the company's Twitter account. So far, Nintendo has revealed six characters: Noah, Mio, Lanz, Sena, Eunie, and Taion. Noah and Mio have both been positioned as the dual protagonists of the game, and the other four characters seem to make up the rest of their respective parties.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO