CPAC news – live: DeSantis says ‘Florida has defeated Fauciism’ to standing ovation as 2024 rumours mount

High-profile Republicans are converging in Orlando, Florida for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference this week, with former President Donald Trump headlining the event.

The conservative confab attracts a who’s who of GOP luminaries. Typically held just outside of Washington DC, this year’s conference is being held in Orlando, Florida, likely due to its proximity to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach in the “free state”.

High-profile speakers this year include Donald Trump Jr, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen Ted Cruz, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, Nigel Farage, and Rep Jim Jordan.

Mr Cruz was in Florida on Wednesday visiting Mr Trump and predicting a “red wave” of Republican victories in the fall.

The conference got underway on Thursday morning, with early breakout sessions focusing on school board battles, social media and a panel titled “Don Lemon is a dinosaur: The new way to get your news”.

Ron DeSantis gave a barnstorming speech to a standing ovation in a clear pitch to be the GOP candidate in 2024 to take on the “Brandon administration”, citing his record with Covid-19 preventing his state becoming a “Faucian dystopia”.