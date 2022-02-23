Retaining walls provide beautiful outdoor seating

Harness the electricity from your outdoor light fixture to power your Wyze Cam v3 with the Wyze Lamp Socket. With no wiring or electrocution, this gadget provides a simple solution to charging your smart security camera. You can even wirelessly link up to 5 lamp sockets together. Installation is as easy as changing a lightbulb thanks to the simple set-up process. Moreover, use this smart socket to provide smart outdoor lighting to the Wyze camera. In particular, set your smart lights to illuminate whenever your camera senses motion or sound. Furthermore, it can even automatically turn your lights on at sunset and off at sunrise to guide your driveway. Overall, this smart gadget converts standard outdoor bulbs into motion-activated security lights.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO