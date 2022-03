Our species is in a race with climate change, and a lot of people want to know, “Can I really make a difference?” The question concerns what’s known as agency. Its meaning is complex, but in a nutshell it means being able to do what you set out to do and believing you can succeed. How well people exercise their agency will determine the severity of global warming – and its consequences. The evidence is clear that people are changing the climate dramatically. But human actions can also affect the climate for the better by reducing fossil fuel burning and carbon...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO