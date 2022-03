Mimi Barks has today (February 18) unveiled an awesome new single and video, RAD. "I live in a warehouse, shared with 10 other people, called Unit RAD," she explains of the title. "It’s a filth pit and antithetical to the lyrics in my song. The riches of the mind rather than the riches of money itself. Money means nothing if your soul's hurting and you’re not in control of your mind. So, we’re living lavish, ’cause we’re being present. You know your own self-worth before the world does."

