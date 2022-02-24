ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Bytemarks Cafe: Movers and Shakas

By Burt Lum
hawaiipublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we'll catch up with Movers and Shakas, which just completed their second...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Dining with Dockery: The Conch Cafe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re headed to the Conch Cafe is who is now open for the season in Garden City on this week’s Dining with Dockery. Located along the ocean, this is one of the best spots in the Grand Strand to catch a view of the beach while you eat!
GARDEN CITY, SC
thedailytexan.com

Upgrades on deck for Littlefield Patio Cafe

The outdoor seating area for Littlefield Patio Cafe is under construction and will receive a new awning and increased seating. The patio, which has been closed since the beginning of the academic school year, is set to open this summer, said Josue Rodriguez, assistant director of marketing and communications for University Housing and Dining. The new patio is the second part of a two phase renovation of the Littlefield Patio Cafe. The first phase updated seating inside the cafe and renovated the serving line last fall, Rodriguez said.
LITTLEFIELD, TX
Oroville Mercury-Register

The Roost Cafe has successful reopening

CHICO — The Roost Cafe in Chico had a successful reopening Monday as people went at 8 a.m. to eat and enjoy the new location, about an hour after the cafe opened. Linda Juanarena, owner of The Roost Cafe, said Chico has shown up to support her. The reopening of the cafe comes about four months after the cafe was forced to close because of a collapsed ceiling. The Roost Cafe was located at 1144 Park Ave. in Chico, where the ceiling collapsed in November 2021. Shortly after closing for safety reasons, the cafe announced it would be re-locating to 817 Main St. in Chico.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf#Food Drink
TheSpoon

Hyphen Wants to Be The Shopify for Restaurant Robots

Imagine you’re a culinary student with dreams of owning your own restaurant. In days past, that journey towards restauranteur would take 10 to 20 years as you cut your teeth, gained experience, and saved enough money. But imagine if you could build a restaurant today or in the near...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy