Bytemarks Cafe: Movers and Shakas

CHICO — The Roost Cafe in Chico had a successful reopening Monday as people went at 8 a.m. to eat and enjoy the new location, about an hour after the cafe opened. Linda Juanarena, owner of The Roost Cafe, said Chico has shown up to support her. The reopening of the cafe comes about four months after the cafe was forced to close because of a collapsed ceiling. The Roost Cafe was located at 1144 Park Ave. in Chico, where the ceiling collapsed in November 2021. Shortly after closing for safety reasons, the cafe announced it would be re-locating to 817 Main St. in Chico.

CHICO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO