Still high above the western horizon after dark is Perseus the Hero, located north and slightly west of Taurus the Bull. Tonight, our target is NGC 1342 — an open cluster spanning some 17' in southern Perseus. It glows at magnitude 6.7 and sits roughly halfway between magnitude 3.4 Rho (ρ) Persei and magnitude 4 Xi (ξ) Persei, also called Menkib. Alternatively, you can use 2nd-magnutude Algol, Perseus’ beta star, as a jumping off point to NGC 1342: Just look about 6° southeast of this luminary to find the cluster.

ASTRONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO