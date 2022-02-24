‘Take a seat at the table’: Mural welcomes people to the Black Bruin Resource Center

We have all heard about Helen Keller, who, when she was only 19 months old, contracted an illness that left her deaf, blind, and mute. Quite likely, few of us have ever interacted with someone who is both deaf and blind. As a young adult, I (D.P.) had the opportunity to spend five summers working at a camp for adults who were blind. A subgroup of the campers was both deaf and blind, a/k/a “deafblind.” Recollections of going fishing and bowling with these individuals — and many other memories — are still fresh, and in part, the motivation for this article.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO