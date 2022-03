The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants Congress to grant it new authority to collect monetary relief from companies that violate consumer protection laws. While the FTC should have the right tools to compensate consumers who are harmed by misconduct, not all violations of the law are the same. Therefore, any new authority granted to the FTC should ensure consumer compensation is based on actual harm to the consumer and does not seek compensation based simply on total revenue.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO