Missouri State

Memories Of Homer L. Boyd

sulphurtimes.com
 3 days ago

This week’s Indian Pioneer Paper was recorded by W.P.A fieldwriter John F. Daugherty on May 26,...

www.sulphurtimes.com

Laclede Record

Lady ‘Jackets miss out on a share of OC title

In what could have been a historic game for the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball program turned out to be a heartbreaking loss to the West Plains Zizzers on Tuesday night, 52-47. Lebanon (20-6 overall, 8-2 Ozark Conference) was looking for a share of the Ozark Conference regular-season title for the first time in school history, but instead, the Zizzers (22-4 overall, 9-1 Ozark Conference) will share the crown with the Kickapoo Chiefs (23-3 overall, 9-1 Ozark Conference). Trailing by eight with just seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Lady ‘Jackets allowed a three-point buzzer-beater from West Plains junior Kaylea Dixon from the volleyball line to extend the lead to 36-25 with just eight minutes remaining. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Outsider.com

Oklahoma Angler Lands One of the Largest Bass Ever While Fishing in Texas

It has been a dream-come-true start to 2022 for one Oklahoma angler who traveled to Texas earlier this week to do some fishing. Brodey Davis is actually from Tuttle, Oklahoma. However, earlier this week, he and his son decided to head down to the Lone Star State and get out on the water. That turned out to be a good decision on their part. They went on to catch a 17.06-pound largemouth bass. As it currently stands, the catch is a pending lake record and it’s one of the top-10 largest ever caught in the state of Texas.
TUTTLE, OK
WTWO/WAWV

Peyton Clerk signs with Rockhurst University

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — West Vigo High School senior Peyton Clerk signed to play college baseball at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday afternoon. Clerk is a stand out middle infielder for head coach Culley Degroote and projects to play that position at the next level. He said he is appreciative […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN

