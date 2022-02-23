Memories Of Homer L. Boyd

In what could have been a historic game for the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball program turned out to be a heartbreaking loss to the West Plains Zizzers on Tuesday night, 52-47. Lebanon (20-6 overall, 8-2 Ozark Conference) was looking for a share of the Ozark Conference regular-season title for the first time in school history, but instead, the Zizzers (22-4 overall, 9-1 Ozark Conference) will share the crown with the Kickapoo Chiefs (23-3 overall, 9-1 Ozark Conference). Trailing by eight with just seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Lady ‘Jackets allowed a three-point buzzer-beater from West Plains junior Kaylea Dixon from the volleyball line to extend the lead to 36-25 with just eight minutes remaining. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO